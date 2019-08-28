DeKALB — Women’s soccer will host its season home opener 7 p.m. Friday when it faces off against University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns at the Soccer & Track and Field Complex.
Both teams will be looking to earn their first win of the season. The Huskies will enter this game with a record of 0-1, while the Cajuns enter with a record of 0-2. This will be the first time the teams have met since Sept. 13, 2015 when the Huskies fell to the Cajuns 1-2.
NIU is looking to bounce back after a 1-3 loss to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in its season opener Sunday. Sophomore forward Trudy Quidzinski scored the lone goal for NIU off a penalty shot late in the game.
Louisiana-Lafayette has suffered a pair of tough losses, including a 0-3 loss in its season opener to University of Texas-San Antonio and a 1-5 loss to Lamar University. First-year forward Kathleen Bedre scored the lone goal for the Cajuns this season, the first of her career.