DeKALB — The wrestling team picked up a dominant 23-9 road win Friday against California Polytechnic State University, with the Huskies winning seven of 10 matchups against the Mustangs.

Redshirt senior Kenny Moore and redshirt first-year Caleb Brooks helped extend the final score for NIU with major decision victories. Head coach Ryan Ludwig said the team continues to improve.

"It was a hard-fought dual, and it's good to come out on top," Ludwig said in an NIU Athletics news release. "Kudos to the guys throwing up bonus points for the team. We definitely have some areas to improve upon heading into our next match."

The Huskies split the first four matches. Moore won a 14-1 major decision at 174 pounds, while redshirt sophomore Brit Wilson came up a point short of another major decision at 184 pounds.

The toughest matchup of the day for NIU was reserved for redshirt first-year Gage Braun at 197 pounds, facing ranked redshirt senior Thomas Lane. Lane was able to squeak out a 3-2 decision victory.

The Huskies proceeded to win five-straight contests and pulled ahead of the Mustangs. Redshirt junior Max Ihry won the heavyweight contest 2-1.

Redshirt sophomore Bryce West picked up a shutout decision victory at 125 pounds over sophomore Benjamin Martinez. Brooks was able to secure the 10-2 win over redshirt first-year Trae Vasquez at 133 pounds.

Redshirt first-year Anthony Gibson remains undefeated in dual meets after a 7-4 decision win over redshirt first-year Jake Ryan at 141 pounds. Redshirt senior McCoy Kent picked up the final NIU victory of the dual, winning 3-2 at 149 pounds.

A loss in the final contest by redshirt sophomore Mason Kauffman made for the final score of 23-9, matching NIU’s largest win of the season against a D1 opponent, which was against Kent State University on Dec. 18.

The Huskies return home 7 p.m. Friday facing the Arkansas–Little Rock Trojans for NIU’s last non-conference meet before a string of Mid-American Conference duals.

The contest will be part of the Beauty and the Beast dual-sport event, featuring NIU gymnastics and wrestling in the Convocation Center.