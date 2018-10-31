Halloween: More than simply dressing up

Image Courtesy Pixabay

Ghouls, goblins and ghosts, oh my!

Halloween isn’t all about eating candy and going to parties. Some NIU students have more planned than just going out and dressing up.

Movies are on the menu for one student.

“I love watching all the ‘Saw’ movies the week before Halloween with my family,” Xena Nelms, senior family and child studies major, said.

via GIPHY

 

Carving pumpkins is a family tradition that one NIU student just can’t pass up.

“My family likes to carve pumpkins, put up a few decorations around the house and pass out candy to the neighborhood kids”  senior communications major Michael Olson said.

via GIPHY

 

Halloween just isn’t the same without delicious food for this huskie.

“I really enjoy roasting pumpkin seeds and carving pumpkins with my family,” Sara Wogaski, senior business management major, said.

via GIPHY

Family traditions are important to this NIU student.

“I love going trick or treating with my little brother around the neighborhood,” Christian Molina, junior corporate communications major, said.

 

via GIPHY

Whatever your tradition is, make sure to have a great time and be safe this Halloween!

 

Tags

Digital Content Contributor

Madeleine Barrett is a junior communications major with an emphasis in media studies. She's passionate about social media and hopes to pursue a career in journalism. She enjoys expressing herself through her writing and letting her voice be heard.