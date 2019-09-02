DeKALB — Three goals and an assist Friday from sophomore midfielder Trudy Quidzinski led the Huskies to their highest-scoring game since 2016 when they defeated Central Michigan University 4-0. Although Quidzinski had herself a game, NIU tied the University of Louisiana- Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 4-4 in its home opener.
The first half ended with a 1-0 lead by the Ragin’ Cajuns before the goal frenzy began.The match had three lead changes, two coming from the Huskies. NIU lead the match 4-3 until a last-minute goal set up overtime.
Quidzinski finished the match with five shots, putting four on frame. The sophomore midfielder has four goals and has participated in all five goals for the Huskies this season.
First-year forward Hannah Kroupa scored her first goal as a Huskie when she went in as a substitute at the 22nd minute and scored 40 minutes after.
The Huskies snapped a four-match losing streak that started last season in a 4-0 loss against Ohio University. In that time, the Huskies conceded 15 goals, the most in a four-game or more losing streak since 2015 when NIU received 21 goals in seven losses.
Senior Ragin’ Cajun midfielder Katherine Whitman opened up the scoring three minutes into the match, putting Lafayette up 1-0. First-year midfielder Rachel Sutter had the assist with a cross into the six-yard-box.
At minute 49, Lafayette added a second goal when sophomore midfielder Telly Vinupola scored from inside the 18-yard-box. First-year forward Karleen Bedre provided the assist with a through ball.
The Huskies responded with three unanswered goals. After Kroupa’s opener, she scored at the 68th and 77th minutes. Quidzinski scored from a 20-yard free kick and solo goal from outside the 18-yard-box, respectively.
The Ragin’ Cajuns bounced back when sophomore defender Gwen Mummert netted a header at the back post from a corner kick.
Quidzinski sealed her hat trick in the 85th minute when her cross turned shot sailed past Lafayette senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee.