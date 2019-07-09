Sports
After “Avengers: Endgame” created one of the greatest comic book movies of all time with an emotional payoff to 10 years’ worth of film, there was much need for a fun, light-hearted superhero film. Thanks to a likeable protagonist, great humor and a great sense of heart, “Spider-Man: Far Fro…
Many songs by The Beatles are incredibly simple but carry a great deal of charm and emotional weight. This is what made them the greatest musicians in the history of rock and roll. “Yesterday” is very similar with likable characters, magnificent sequences of musical creativity and, yes, enou…
There are a select number of tasks that are absolutely impossible. Choosing a select number of songs by The Beatles to recommend is one of them. The Beatles, in the 10 years they existed, constantly redefined rock and roll with 13 studio albums, six feature films and 13 tours that, in the wo…
It’s bizarre to think that the horror subgenre of zombie films has itself a comedic subgenre. But with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Warm Bodies” and “Zombieland,” it’s clear that great effort is put into this bizarre idea of combining laughs with flesh eating corpses who desperately want…
Enjoy free live music at the Ellwood House Museum every Wednesday until Aug. 7. The Music at the Mansion concert series was supposed to begin June 19, but is postponed to June 30 due to inclement weather. The 90 minute performances begin at 7 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m. Food and beverages wi…
Four flight delays, three flight cancellations, two days and one mini airport breakdown later, I’M FINALLY HERE IN OXFORD!
In the May 15 Alabama ruling on abortion, it is illegal to receive an abortion, or for doctors to administer one, including circumstances of rape and incest.
My first hand account of: Trypophobia
This rain these past few weeks has been super annoying. It has been gloomy and raining almost every day and it does not seem to be stopping. There has been maybe one nice day over the past two weeks, and I have had enough. Don’t get me wrong, I love the occasional thunderstorm, but to have h…
There’s always this constant pressure to do something with summer break. Whether that be an internship, work, packed travel schedules or summer school, it always feels like something has to be done, even when it’s supposed to be a time for a relaxing break.
Jessie Kern | News Editor
Hello! We're Maize and Munch, 10 yr. old declawed cats, who are searching for a wonderful someone who will adopt the both of us. We adore one another and Tails will not part us. We are very sweet cats who love people and really enjoy being brushed and petted and scratched. Maize will even gi…
The Northern Star Staff reflects on the semester in one word.
As the administration takes steps in better codifying the NIU Constitution, administrators must remain cautious, remembering the lack of transparency NIU’s previous governing bodies have demonstrated.
